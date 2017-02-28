2 shot at Rogers Park in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Murfreesboro park.

Spokesman Kyle Evans said on Twitter the shooting at Rogers Park happened around 5 p.m.

One victim was shot in the upper leg or butt and taken to Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital for treatment.

A short time later, police became aware of the second victim, who is a juvenile walked home from the park. He was shot also shot in the leg.

Officers combed the area for the suspect, who was described as a black man wearing all black clothes. An arrest has yet to be made.

Anyone with information should call 615-893-2717 or 615-893-7867.