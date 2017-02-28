2 arrested in school parking lot after reportedly stealing truck

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two people were arrested in front of Hunters Lane High School after allegedly stealing a car.

According to a Metro Police affidavit, officers went to the school sometime on Monday because the GPS on a stolen vehicle was pinging to that location.

When police arrived at the scene, a man got out of the passenger side of a truck and the truck started to pull forward. That’s when officers pulled back to the front of the truck.

The officers then drew their weapons and ordered the driver to stop the truck and ordered the other man to stop walking.

The passenger told police he had just walked up to the truck thinking it was one of his friends. However, surveillance video from the school showed that he was in the truck when it entered the parking lot.

The driver told officers he borrowed the truck from a friend. When he was asked who the friend was he refused to answer the question.

Both men, Kendar All Davis and Byron Keesee, were arrested and charged with theft of property. They’re both due in court on Wednesday.