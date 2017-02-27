Unicoi County woman arrested in boyfriend’s stabbing death

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 29-year-old woman was arrested in her boyfriend’s stabbing death Monday.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says officers responded to a home on Tipton Street in Erwin just after 10 a.m. where they found Ricky Price, 55, suffering from apparent stab wounds at a neighbor’s.

Price was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called to help investigate, and agents reportedly developed information that led to Price’s girlfriend, Ricina Patrick.

Patrick, 29, was charged with first-degree murder and booked into the Unicoi County jail on $500,000 bond.