Social media policy under microscope for Sumner County Schools employees

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sumner County Schools is taking a hard look at social media use and discussing a new policy for employees.

The policy explains that while the school respects an employee’s First Amendment rights and their right to use social media, they want to make sure it’s not a distraction and doesn’t damage a school’s reputation.

If passed, employees would be barred from using social media at school on district computers during work hours “except for legitimate instructional purposes.”

Employees would also not be allowed to post any inappropriate photographs or confidential school information.

The policy also “strongly discourages” employees from socializing with students on social media, advising against “including current students as friends or followers” without written permission from the student’s parent or guardian.

Instead, school officials urge for electronic communication to be done through district-approved digital means, such as school email.

The policy was passed through its first reading, but a school board member explained to News 2 it will likely be tweaked or changed before its second reading on March 14.