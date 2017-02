FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A cash reward is being offered for information on a man who police say used a cloned debit care in Franklin.

According to a release, the unidentified man used the fraudulent card to purchase more than $1,000 in gift cards at the Target in Cool Springs.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000. Callers can remain anonymous.