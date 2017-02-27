Police warn of cloned credit cards after skimming incidents

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Credit card holders and retailers are dealing with the loss of thousands of dollars after multiple cloned credit card incidents took place in Middle Tennessee this month.

Police in Franklin put out the latest alert on Monday, saying they’re looking for a man who used a cloned card to purchase $1,000 in gift cards at the CoolSprings Target.

Franklin has had at least two other incidents this month as well.

Mt. Juliet police are also searching for multiple people who used cloned credit cards this month.

One man used four cloned credit cards at the Target, and the victim found out about the charges on Feb. 15– two weeks after the purchases were made.

“The victim would not know there was a fraudulent charge until they got their bill or if the bank contacts them,” U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Todd Hudson said.

The Secret Service works with local and state investigators on cases involving cloned credit cards.

The cloning usually starts with a credit card number that is stolen using some sort of electronic device often called a “skimmer.” The skimmer can be attached to the outside of an ATM or gas pump. It can also be used externally by someone who swipes a card through it discretely to record a credit card number.

Lately, skimmers attached to gas pumps have been found inside the device out of sight.

“They will attach the skimmer to an internal cable and create a pass though,” Hudson said. “The customer swipes their card and the information goes through the skimmer and is recorded. There is a Bluetooth connection that allows someone nearby with a laptop to record the number.”

Once the thieves have the number they can encode a magnetic strip with it and use it at retail locations.

Newer credit cards offer another level of protection for customers.

“The chip on the front has unique information on it,” Hudson said. “If it is fraudulently used at a retail location and the location does not have the required technology, the retailer is liable. But if they do have the technology and the card is fraudulently used, the liability is on the financial institution.”

Hudson points out when someone steals someone’s pin number at an ATM that can be more difficult to trace.

Thieves will install a small camera over a pin pad when skimming on an ATM to capture the PIN. Once they have the PIN, they can take cash directly out of the victim’s bank account.

Here are some ways to protect yourself from BankRate.com:

Keep an eye on your accounts so if there is unusual activity you will notice it sooner than later.

If you do not have one already, apply for a credit card that has the EMV chip embedded for added protection.

Use cash whenever you can to limit people’s access to credit card information.

If you have any information about the current credit card cloning cases in Middle Tennessee, contact your local law enforcement agency.