Police: Rape reported on University of Tennessee campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A female student reported she was raped at the University of Tennessee over the weekend.

According to a report, the victim said she was raped on Friday by an unknown male in her residence hall.

Students and the campus community are being reminded to report any suspicious activity to the police and to familiarize themselves with blue phones at the university.

The school has an app, Guardian, that allows users to contact police immediately.

UT Police says if someone is trying to attack you:

1. Get to a safe place

2. Contact law enforcement

3. Save evidence

4. Seek out campus resources