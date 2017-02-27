Police investigating break-in through roof of bowling alley

DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The fire department is using their ladder truck to investigate a possible break-in at Donelson Strike and Spare.

The possible break-in was reported around 5 a.m. Monday.

The Metro Police lieutenant told News 2 the suspects likely cut the power to the business before entering the building through the roof.

The lieutenant said that once they were inside the suspects were on the floor above the bowling alley and were not able to get inside.

Metro Police said this type of crime has happened in Clarksville and Davidson County recently.

According to police, the suspects look for coin machines, portable ATMs and safes.

Metro police also said the suspects’ main target in these break-ins have been bowling alleys and bars.

Metro police walked through the bowling alley and the neighboring businesses and did not notice any of those items missing.

Police did not release any suspect information.