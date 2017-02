NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was transported to a local hospital after an incident at a construction site in downtown Nashville.

The incident happened just after 5:30 a.m. at 505 Church Street at the 505 high-rise development.

It was not immediately known how the person was injured or the extent of their injuries.

No other information has been made available.

The 505 is scheduled to open in October.