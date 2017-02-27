Owner of Wilson County auto business claims he’s victim of cyberbylling

OLD HICKORY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County man claims he’s the victim of cyberbullying. He’s now suing the creator of a Facebook page that he says is full of false accusations.

Jonathan Schmitt owns A+ Automotive in Old Hickory. His business is comprised of both an auto-repair shop and a towing company.

He says he heard about the page “Public Service Announcements for A+ Automotive A.K.A. Jonathan Schmitt” but didn’t think much of it until January.

Schmitt says he was in his tow truck during the snow storm and offered to help a couple in a disabled car.

“The lady leans over and says, ‘No, thank you. You’re that crook on Facebook,'” Schmitt told News 2. “So I drove off and that’s the day that the page set in. That’s when I knew that this was something very serious.”

On the page are dozens of stories claiming Schmitt scammed them. Schmitt denies the claims.

He and his lawyer are suing the creator of the Facebook page, David Deckard, for $12 million. They claim the posts aren’t true and have cost him thousands of dollars in business.

“In no way, shape, or form did I disrespect, mistreat, or rip anybody off,” Schmitt said. “David Deckard has intentionally created this page to maliciously attack my business and my credibility.”

Deckard told News 2 over the phone that he did not set out to ruin Schmitt’s business but instead to expose what he calls “the truth.” He says Schmitt has written him bad checks and owes him money.

Other people claim Schmitt has done faulty work or overcharged them for work he’s done.

News 2 reached out to about a dozen people on the Facebook group. They stood by their stories.

However, Schmitt’s lawyer says the page sets a bad precedent. Anyone with internet access can post online with few consequences.

He hopes his lawsuit shines a light on the issue. Click here to read the lawsuit.

“People don’t feel they’ll be held responsible it appears,” said Schmitt’s lawyer, Gary Blackburn. “If they are held responsible then perhaps they’ll be more reluctant to do the things they’re doing now.”

Schmitt is only suing the person who created the Facebook page, not the authors of the other posts. His lawyer says other lawsuits may come in the future.