Nissan cited for two violations in man’s death at Smyrna plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) – The final report has been released from the Tennessee Department of Labor detailing the death of a Nissan employee in 2016.

The 268-page report states Dennis Pinkston was killed when he was working to repair a piece of equipment at the company’s Smyrna plant in November of last year.

The report says Pinkston was fatally injured when he was crushed by machinery. He was 46-years-old.

Nissan will now be required to pay $29,000 in fines. The company was also cited for two different “serious violations,” the report says.