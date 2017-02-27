Middle Tennessee families prepare for possible deportation

There are two videos inside this story. Click here to make sure you see both from the News 2 app.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Karla Ruiz moved to Nashville from Mexico City more than 17 years ago as a single mother.

She stared a catering business and now employees eight other chefs who help prepare her recipes for catering events.

Ruiz told News 2 she felt as though she was living the American dream, and now she is preparing her family for deportation.

“I was looking last night at the movie of Rosa Parks. I couldn’t believe that I feel and many people feel the same environment of 70 years ago,” said Ruiz.

When Ruiz moved to Nashville, her son was eight years old. Now, he is 24 and graduated with honors from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Ruiz and her son are not United States citizens, but her 12-year-old daughter who was born here is.

The single mother is working with the organization Conexión Américas so that if she is deported, she isn’t separated from her daughter.

“We have to have ready my daughter’s passport, we have to have power of attorney, in case I get detained and someone needs to pick up my daughter,” said Ruiz.

Kara Holzer with Conexion Americas explained how the new immigration policies have effected Middle Tennessee families.

“In the past, people who had committed violent crimes were targets for deportation. At this point with the new orders, everyone is in fear of being deported. We have seen cases of people who have been contributing members of their communities for several years being targeted, being separated from their families,” said Holzer.

Workers with Conexion told News 2 that thousands of Middle Tennessee families face possible deportation. On Monday, several people who could be effected traveled to Chattanooga to share their stories with lawmakers.

The group, which included Metro Nashville Public Schools students, met with Senator Bob Corker to share their fears and concerns and read the post cards of hundreds of other families also facing deportation.

” That is what is causing so much fear in people, is people who have been here for many years, they have been contributing to society, they have been paying their taxes, they have been supporting their kids to be successful in school and go to college. They have been doing everything right with the hope that there would be a pathway for them to become a citizen of the U.S. and they feel very afraid all that has been taken away,” said Holzer.

Ruiz told News 2 she is planning to leave her business behind if she is deported back to Mexico. She said her priority is keeping her family together.