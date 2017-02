NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An ice rink is coming to Bellevue, Councilwoman Sheri Weiner confirmed to News 2.

The Nashville Predators are making the announcement this Thursday at 11:30 a.m.

The team will be joined by Mayor Megan Barry and Olympic medalist Scott Hamilton.

Details on where the rink will be built or when it will be open were not immediately known.