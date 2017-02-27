Mt. Juliet police seeking domestic assault suspect near Curd Road

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Mt. Juliet police are searching for an aggravated domestic assault suspect on foot in area of Curd Road and North Mt. Juliet Road.

Authorities say the man assaulted a woman with a chair Monday morning, causing a serious head injury.

The suspect fled the home before police could arrive on scene.

He is 5 foot 7 in height, 267 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. A description of his clothing is not available at this time.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.