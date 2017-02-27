Kimmel surprises starstruck tourists, recruits Denzel Washington as marriage officiant

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Jimmy Kimmel had a surprise for a group of tourists during the 89th Academy Awards.

The people in the tour group thought they were seeing a special exhibit of Oscars gowns–but they walked right into the ceremony.

The first one in was a man named Gary from Chicago, who was on a trip with his fiancee.

Kimmel recruited Denzel Washington to marry the two lovebirds.

Kimmel and several other celebrities hobnobbed with the starstruck people, many of whom were documenting their adventure on their smartphones.

Keith Urban had his phone out, as well, as you can see below.