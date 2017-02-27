Is a Riverwalk in downtown Franklin’s future?

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Could the City of Franklin join San Antonio with a Riverwalk to draw new tourists and business to its downtown area?

The Franklin City Hall is holding two open houses to discuss the idea.

A Riverwalk is one of the ideas brought up by Riverfront Planning Study for the Williamson County suburb, which is looking at the future of the Harpeth River whose waters meander throughout the town.

The study is the focus of Monday’s open house to “help identify the challenges, opportunities, and perspectives associated with a potential river walk and potential future development within the floodplain between Pinkerton Park and Bicentennial Park.”

The City of Franklin says it’s looking for feedback from the general public “regarding their desired vision for downtown Franklin along the Harpeth River.”

San Antonio, Texas, revitalized its downtown area with a Riverwalk as its centerpiece in the 1960s.

Lined with shops, restaurants and hotels, the riverfront became a major tourist and business attraction.

The two open houses Monday will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at city hall.