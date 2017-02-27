I-24 West in La Vergne closed after woman jumps from overpass

LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 West in Rutherford County is closed Monday morning after city officials said a woman jumped from an overpass.

According to La Vergne’s spokeswoman, Rachel Heggen, it happened at the Waldron Road exit in La Vergne around 9:50 a.m.

Westbound traffic is closed and motorists are being diverted off the roadway.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the scene to be cleared by 2 p.m.

The woman’s identity was not released and additional information is not available.