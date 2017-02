RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 24 East was shut down Monday night after a crash, and it’s expected to remain closed for hours.

It happened about 8 p.m. just before the Epps Mill Road exit and involved multiple vehicles.

Officials estimate the road will remain closed until at least midnight. Westbound traffic isn’t effected.

Details on the crash or if anyone was injured weren’t immediately released.

