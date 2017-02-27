Great Smoky Mountains National Park to host solar eclipse viewing event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – We’re still six months away from this summer’s phenomenal celestial event, but the Great Smoky Mountains National Park is already gearing up.

Park officials are planning a viewing event for the eclipse on Aug. 21, 2017 at Clingman’s Dome on the Tennessee-North Carolina state line.

The tickets cost $30 and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis starting this Wednesday. Click here for more.

According to the National Park Service, the entire western half of Great Smoky Mountains National Park will fall under the path of totality for the eclipse, which will last just under two minutes.

It’s something that hasn’t happened in Middle Tennessee in over 500 years. Read more here.