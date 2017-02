BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – In a unanimous vote Monday night, the Brentwood City Commission approved allowing food trucks in commercial districts.

It makes it so mobile vendors can operate independently within areas like Maryland Farms.

You may start seeing them as soon as March 8.

The new ordinance also requires trucks pay $50 for a permit to work in Brentwood. Anyone caught operating without one would be charged $100 for the same permit.