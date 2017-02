NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Interstate 65 North was shut down Monday afternoon due to a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened just after the Armory Drive exit before the Interstate 440 interchange about 4 p.m.

Emergency officials shut down all northbound lanes, and southbound lanes were slowed due to rubbernecking.

Its unclear if or how badly anyone was injured was this time.

