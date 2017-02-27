Cars down Lebanon street shot with pellet guns ; Charges pending

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Lebanon Police Department says charges are pending against two juveniles after pellet guns were fired at a patrol car and multiple cars were found damaged.

According to authorities, they were called to Classic View Driver just before 7 p.m. where someone reported their car windows had been shot out as they drove down the street.

Police said a passenger in the car was hit in the leg by a piece of debris or fragment but was not wounded.

While responding to the call, Lebanon police say an officer’s patrol car was hit two times on the passenger’s side by pellets.

The pellets were found to be from a CO2-powered pistol or rifle.

Authorities say they were able to identify and find two juvenile suspects as well as recover three pellet guns.

Detectives reportedly responded to the scene and interviewed both the juveniles, their parents, and witnesses.

Police say other vehicles nearby were found to have the same pellet-type damage, possibly taking place over the past few days.

Multiple charges are pending, as the investigation remains ongoing.