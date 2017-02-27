Bullet found lodged inside stray Smith County dog’s head

SMITH COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A bullet was found inside a stray dog’s head by veterinarians, who say the Smith County dog has been living with it for weeks.

Tressa Bush told News 2 her mother found the dog in a wooded area outside her home last month.

The dog, now named KK, was malnourished and didn’t have a collar.

On the family’s second trip to a vet in Carthage, an X-ray revealed a bullet was lodged in the dog’s face.

On Monday, Bush took KK to a specialist at a Cool Springs veterinary hospital in Cool Springs for a CT scan.

Doctors at Blue Pearl Veterinary Partners will likely operate on KK to remove the bullet and smaller fragments of metal, which have damaged his nasal cavity.

While the family is caring for the stray for the time being, Bush told News 2 she plans to find a permanent home for KK soon.

