BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was killed in an accident on Interstate 65 North at the Concord Road exit Monday afternoon.

The multi-vehicle accident happened 11:40 a.m.

The exit ramp is closed as authorities investigate the fatal crash.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the scene will be cleared by 3 p.m.

Southbound traffic is not affected.

It is unknown if any other injuries were reported.

Additional information has not been released.