9th annual Nashville Honors Gala will benefit leukemia, cancer research

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s the music industry’s largest foundation raising money for medical research, and tonight’s their big night.

The T.J. Martell Foundation’s ninth annual Nashville Honors Gala is being held at the Omni Hotel.

At least five people are being honored for their leadership in the community.

Charles Esten will return as host. The event will also feature appearances by George Strait, Brad Paisley, Charlie Daniels, Kelsea Ballerini and Frankie Ballard.

All proceeds will benefit leukemia, cancer and AIDS research.

