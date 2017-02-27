32 charged in undercover Nashville drug bust

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thirty-two people were charged by the Metro-Nashville Police Department in a major three-day drug investigation.

Undercover officers looked into illegal drug sales at two apartments on 40th Avenue North after people reportedly complained.

Metro police say detectives did undercover drug buys on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at the “observed dozens of illegal drug transactions.”

The investigation centered around two apartment units in the 600 block of 40th Avenue. One belonged to Sherl “Shed” Cox, 53, and the other to convicted felon Demarcus Terrell, 26.

Cox is charged with felony drug possession with intent to distribute, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession in a drug-free zone. She is free on $27,500 bond.

Terrell was charged with felony cocaine possession and is now free on bond. Metro police say at the time of his arrest, he was free on $10,000 bond for the sale of cocaine.

In addition to Terrell and Cox, three people were also charged with felony drug possession in connection to both apartment-related illegal drug activities: convicted cocaine felon Doral Newsom, 46; Annie Newsom, 67; and Joann Leflore, 28. All are now free on bond.

Metro police said charges were placed against 32 people overall throughout the three-day investigation. Seized were quantities of heroin, marijuana, cocaine, prescription pills, five cell phones, electronics, and an SUV owned by Cox.

According to a press release, detectives developed information that drug paraphernalia was being sold One Stop Market down the street. A search warrant was executed, and authorities seized three boxes of glass pips, two boxes of screen metal, two pistols, and $2,967 in cash.

The owners of the market, Jehad Harb, 48, and Nael Harb, 24, both of 15th Avenue North, were charged with manufacturing drug paraphernalia. They are both free on bond.

40th Avenue drug bust View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Sherl Cox (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Demarcus Terrell (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Joann Leflore (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Annie Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) Doral Newsom (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)