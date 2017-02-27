Dickson police officers speak out after indictment for tampering with records

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two Dickson police officers are on administrative leave after they were both arrested and charged with destruction and tampering with governmental records.

The two men, Justin Walton and Robert Peeler, were indicted by a grand jury last week.

News 2 spoke with each of the officers, who said they are stunned they were not only suspended but also arrested.

The charges came in the wake of how the two officers handled a report after a fight at a Dickson Mexican restaurant last October.

According to Walton and Peeler, there was no clear evidence of who started the fight, and both sides accused the other.

Walton and Peeler told News 2 there was surveillance video of the altercation, but restaurant employees did not know how to access the equipment, and video of the actual fight could not be accessed at the time. For that reason, the officers say no one was charged that night.

When pressed about the charges, Officer Peeler said assault charges were not clear, but charges could have been filed against all four, citing them with disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Peeler said after 90 minutes of working the case, the officers felt it would be better to wait and see what evidence the detectives could develop in the case in the days to come.

According to the officers, days later some of those involved in the fight – people who work for the City of Dickson or contract with the city – claimed the officers showed bias, an accusation they deny.

Both officers told News 2 on Monday they were simply doing their job that night, adding that they have done nothing wrong and have nothing to hide.

“We treated that call and those people just like we do every call and every person,” Peeler said from his attorney’s office.

Walton added, “I’ve arrested friends, taken friends to jail. If I am going to do my job, I do my job.”

Walton emphatically said no when he was asked by News 2 if he or Peeler covered up anything.

When asked if he tampered with evidence, Peeler said “absolutely not” and that he believes he and Walton were being “railroaded.”

“It is embarrassing,” Walton said.

The officers told News 2 things boiled over when a detective handling the case questioned them about elements of their report.

“It got heated. It got personal,” Walton told News 2. “Someone got their feelings hurt and took it personal.”

News 2 spoke with Dickson City Police Chief Ricky Chandler on Monday about the case. He said, “Any time there are allegations or appearances of impropriety, I want another department to look at it, and in this case, a detective came to me and said the evidence was not matching up with the report, and there was issues with whether it was a mistake or was it intentional.”

The district attorney would not comment on the pending case.

Both officers will be suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation. The charges against Walton and Peeler are considered a class A misdemeanor.

The officers’ attorney, Olin Baker, said the charges against his clients are baseless and without merit.