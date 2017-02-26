Woman injured in robbery, kidnapping attempt at Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 23-year-old woman was injured in a robbery and kidnapping attempt at a Springfield Walmart.

According to Smokey Barn News, she was shopping at the store around 9:30 a.m. Sunday and did not notice a man stalking her.

He reportedly followed the victim outside and attacked her as she put her groceries in the car.

Police say the man had a knife and forced the woman in the backseat, and a struggle ensued as the victim reached for the weapon.

The woman was then sliced across her fingers at the suspect pulled back.

Two people nearby heard the commotion and came to help. They pulled the man out of the car and called police.

But before authorities arrived, the suspect fled on foot.

Another passerby chased him into a wooded area near Walmart, but was unable to catch him. According to Smokey Barn News, witnesses saw the suspect running into the Sleepy Hollow subdivision.

He is described as a black male around 6 feet 3 inches tall, who was wearing what appeared to be prescription glasses. He was wearing blue jeans a black and yellow Tommy Hilfiger jacket.

Anyone with details about this incident is urged to call Springfield police at 615-384- 8422 or Crime Stoppers at 615-382- 3799.