TRIGG COUNTY, Ky. (WKRN) – A woman accused of starving her dogs in Trigg County has been charged with animal cruelty.

According to the Trigg County Sheriff’s Office, Lisa Taylor left two dogs in her Cadiz apartment for an extended period of time without food or water.

Deputies said one of the dogs was in bad shape and had to be euthanized.

Taylor was booked into the Christian County Detention Center.