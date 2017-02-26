Predators score 5 goals, win 3rd straight game

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Predators are scoring goals at a rapid rate. Sunday marked their seventh straight home game with at least four goals leading to a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers.

Ryan Ellis scored the game’s first goal on a one-timer from PK Subban in the first period. Meanwhile, Filip Forsberg scored his eighth goal in the last four games to put Nashville up 2-1 at the end of the first period.

It was a wild second period as Vernon Fiddler and Colin Wilson each added a goal, but three from the Oilers, including Jordan Eberle’s goal with one minute to play, had the game tied up headed to the third period.

The Preds needed a hero and they got one. Viktor Arvidsson scored on James Neal’s third assist of the night to give the Predators a 5-4 lead that they would hold for a third straight win.

With the win, the team now has 71 points on the season and could grab third place outright in the central division with a loss by the St. Louis Blues.

Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson have all been part of the Predator’s recent success with 22 combined points over their last four home games.

The Predators hit the road for two games starting with the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.