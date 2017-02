RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 in Rutherford County Saturday night.

It happened near mile marker 90, just past the Epps Mill Road exit, around 10 p.m.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported the person was in the roadway when they were hit.

No additional information was immediately released.

The roadway was closed to traffic while authorities processed the scene. It reopened to traffic around 2 a.m.