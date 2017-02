NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Who needs Hollywood when Music City has its own Oscar celebration?

News 2’s Stephanie Langston hosted “A Red Carpet Evening” at the Belcourt Theatre Sunday night.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry was there and she spoke to the audience before they enjoyed the 89th Academy Awards on the big screen.

The event was, of course, sold out.

The money raised will support the Belcourt, which operates as a nonprofit film center.