News 2 meteorologists speak at severe weather event in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s meteorologists spoke at an event for Severe Weather Awareness Day in Nashville on Saturday.

The event was held at Trevecca Nazarene University on Murfreesboro Pike.

Meteorologists Danielle Breezy, Davis Nolan and Jeff Morrow had the unique opportunity to meet with as many as 300 attendees and discuss severe weather in Middle Tennessee.

The event also hosted storm spotting classes and lectures from weather professionals about the impact of severe weather.

Davis Nolan led a talk on the deadly Tullahoma tornado of November 2016 while Danielle Breezy spoke on how severe weather can strike at any time of year.

For Davis, the best part of the event was meeting with News 2 viewers and fans of all things weather-related.

“It’s a great event to meet with many of the weather enthusiasts that are our viewers and answer their questions about severe weather,” said Davis.

Sunday marks the beginning of Severe Weather and Flood Preparedness Week in Tennessee and News 2 wants to make sure you know how to keep your family safe.

On Thursday, the station will look at a wide range of topics including keeping your family safe at home, how to create a severe weather plan, and how schools keep your children safe.

These stories and many more will be told beginning at 4 a.m. Thursday on Good Morning Nashville and continuing through News 2 at 10 p.m.