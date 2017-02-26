MTSU clinches C-USA title for 1st time in school history

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee State clinched the C-USA title for the first time in school history with a 66-64 win over UAB.

JaCorey Williams made a jump shot from the top of the key with four seconds on the clock to put MTSU up by two before time ran out.

Reggie Upshaw was stellar, scoring 19 points and going 3-of-3 from three-point range. His biggest bucket came at 1:46 when he nailed a triple to tie the game at 64.

UAB was able to contain Giddy Potts holding the guard to just seven points. Xavier Habersham was perfect from three scoring nine points behind the arc.

MTSU is 15-1 in C-USA and 25-4 overall.

They play FIU Thursday.