Man killed in east Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot and killed in east Nashville early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened in the 2700 block of Bullock Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the victim was found by officers with a gunshot wound to his torso.

He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died.

There were multiple witnesses to the shooting and detectives are conducting interviews.

No additional information or suspect description was immediately released.

