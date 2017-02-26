Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean announces run for governor of Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Former Nashville mayor Karl Dean announced he will run for the governor of Tennessee in 2018.

The democrat told News 2’s Bob Mueller he will be assembling his campaign team this week.

Dean is expected to name a treasurer Monday before building his campaign staff.

After conferring with his family, Dean said he would run knowing it could be an uphill battle for a Democrat to win in very Republican Tennessee.

Dean told News 2 he is determined there is a path for him to win.

Dean had been traveling the state and taking its measure in recent months. He’s also written a new book touting the booming city’s successes, including many that took place or accelerated while he was mayor between 2007 and 2015.

He says the early start of a bid to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Bill Haslam would be necessary to overcome the fundraising and organizational challenges Democratic candidates face in Tennessee.

Dean previously told News 2 he was undecided about whether or not to run.

“I’ve enjoyed public life; I’ve enjoyed my time as a mayor,” he said, adding, “What I have to decide is whether, number one, I have something to contribute, whether I would bring something to the state of Tennessee that would be good for the citizens and good for the state.”

