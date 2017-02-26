Crews search for man who fell in Percy Priest Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Crews are searching for a man who fell into the Percy Priest Lake Sunday.

Rescuers were called to the Bell Road and Hamilton Creek boat ramp at 11:15 a.m.

When they arrived to the scene, they learned that a 50-year-old man was test driving a boat and fell out as he was making a sharp turn.

He was not wearing a lifejacket and did not resurface.

The boat owner was standing on the bank and witnessed the incident.

Crews are using sonar equipment to search for the man.

News 2 is on the scene. Refresh this page for updates.