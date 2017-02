MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A five-car crash has slowed traffic on Interstate 40 West in Mt. Juliet.

It was reported at 2:21 p.m. Sunday at exit 221, which is near North Mt. Juliet Road.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, five cars were involved and injuries were reported.

The off ramp is blocked, which is impacting westbound traffic.

The exit is expected to open by 4 p.m.