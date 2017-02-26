4-car crash slows traffic on I-40 West in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Traffic was slowing-moving on Interstate 40 West in Mt. Juliet after a 4-car crash Sunday.

It was reported at 2:21 p.m. at exit 221, not far from North Mt. Juliet Road.

According to the Mt. Juliet Police Department, two people were taken to the ER for minor injuries. One of those injured was possibly driving under the influence.

The off ramp was blocked after the crash, which impacted westbound traffic.

The scene was cleared by 4 p.m.

No other details about the wreck were released.