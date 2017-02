PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 13-year-old died in an accidental shooting in Perry County Sunday afternoon.

It happened on Culps Bend Road in the White Oak Community.

According to the Perry County Sheriff Department, the child, along with a 12-year-old, was playing with a handgun they found in a family member’s backpack.

The 13-year-old was shot and transported to Perry County Hospital where he died.

The identity of the child has not been released.

No other details were immediately available.