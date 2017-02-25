Williamson County family hires pet detective to find lost dog

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Williamson County family is desperate to find their missing dog, and they’re going to great lengths to get her back home.

It’s been exactly a month since Kaylee’s family has been searching for her, and they’re not planning to give up.

They passed out more than 200 missing dog signs, paid for a “lost dog” billboard on Interstate 65, and even hired a pet detective from Nebraska to come to Tennessee to look for Kaylee.

“I have five dogs with me here today and those are my K9 partners, and I just run on the dumb end of the leash and I follow them,” said pet detective Karin TarQwyn.

TarQwyn and her dogs have been tracking missing pets around the U.S. since 2005. She says her goal is to get ahead of Kaylee, so it’s up to her tracking dogs to find out where she’s been.

“Did she go up the river? Did she go further to the east, or further to the south?” asked TarQwyn.

Kaylee belongs to Deborah Lovett’s daughter. Lovett told News 2 she was taking the dog to her vet in Brentwood on Jan. 25 when she ran away.

“I pulled into this parking spot right here and when I went around to open the door and put her collar and leash on, she squirted right past me,” explained Lovett.

At first, Lovett thought she was going to catch the tiny escape artist.

She said, “As I honed in on her, she went over to Sonic, then back around there and to the turnaround at Bentwood Town Center West, and then headed south and never stopped.”

Lovett says Kaylee’s been spotted 20 miles away from home, and the search team believe she’s staying close to the Harpeth River. Lovett told News 2 she feels responsible for losing Kaylee and that’s why she called a pet detective.

“She’s out there having to find food and water for herself, trying to find warmth on nights when it’s cold and I lost her so I feel a lot of guilt,” she said.

Kaylee’s family is asking everyone to be on the lookout for her, but they say she’s shy. They ask that you call them rather than chase her because she will run.

TarQwyn and her dogs will be back out searching Sunday. In the meantime, Kaylee’s family is hoping for a miracle.

Anyone who sees Kaylee is asked to call Sarah at 615-480-0570. You can also follow the search for the dog on Facebook.