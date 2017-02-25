Vanderbilt wins 4th straight game, dominates Mississippi State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The tournament talk has started to pick up over the last week for the Vanderbilt Commodores. It should increase even more after a dominating performance allowed them to beat Mississippi State 77-48.

Jeff Roberson scored a career high 23 points, going 5-6 from three-point range as the Commodores went on a 33-7 run in the second half to end the game early.

Riley LaChance added 11 points and Luke Kornet finished with 10 points as both players scored early in the first half to put some distance between the Bulldogs at halftime building a 15-point lead.

The Commodores got hot from three-point range as a team going 14-29 (over 48 percent) to keep the Bulldogs out of it the entire second half.

With the win, Vanderbilt improves to 16-13 (9-7 in the SEC) and has now won four straight games.

The Commodores have moved up in ESPN’s Bracketology as one of the first four teams out of the tournament, but a few more wins could put them in the mix for an NCAA tournament selection.

Vanderbilt visits No. 11 Kentucky Tuesday. If they win, it could take them very close to an NCAA invite.