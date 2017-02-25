State trooper makes PSA for ‘pretty incredible’ turn signal

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Have you ever wondered why some drivers can’t seem to figure out how a turn signal works? An Indiana State trooper has created a video tutorial for those sometimes frustrating motorists.

Sgt. John Perrine, the spokesman for the agency’s Indianapolis division, on Friday posted a video on his Facebook page that takes the viewer through the intricacies of what he calls an “amazing” feature in vehicles: the turn signal. The 1 minute, 16 second video is captioned, “The often forgotten, incredible safety feature that is standard on all vehicles…”

“The auto industry has made incredible advancements on technology and safety in vehicles, but what if I told you there was a feature on every car that is standards that will not only help prevent crashes, but also help prevent road rage?” Perrine says in the video, before detailing how a turn signal works.

“To the left side of your steering wheel, there’s a stick that comes out – it’s pretty incredible, it’s called a turn signal,” the trooper says. “If you push it down, let me show you what it does – it’s amazing.”

Perrine then takes the camera to the front of his squad car to show the blinking turn signal light, before doing the same in the rear of the car.

“It may require that you put down your coffee or your cell phone or whatever you have in your hands so that you can safely drive,” Perrine adds.

“This is not only the right thing to do, it’s not only against the law not to use it, but it’s the courteous thing to do,” Perrine suggests in the video.