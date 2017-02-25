South Carolina tops Tennessee 82-55

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WKRN) – South Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak with a 82-55 win over Tennessee Saturday.

The Volunteers, who had been on the NCAA tournament bubble, were unable to contain Duane Notice from three-point range.

He scored all 15 points from beyond the arc. Tennessee was just 1-of-13 from three-point.

South Carolina led 38-30 at the break, but over five minutes in the second half, the Gamecocks went on 17-4 run and lead by double digits the rest of the way.

Robert Hubbs III led Tennessee with 16 points.

The Volunteers play LSU on Wednesday.