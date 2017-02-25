Predators beat Capitals 5-2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Filip Forsberg and his hot hand took on the hottest team in the National Hockey League and handed the Washington Capitals a 5-2 loss.

Trailing 1-0 early, the Predators took control with a three-goal flurry. No team has outscored opponents more in the second period than Nashville.

Coming off back-to-back hat tricks, Forsberg had a three-point night scoring his seventh goal in just three games and adding two assists.

Forsberg’s slap shot from the right circle made it a 2-1 game in the second period before Mike Fisher extended the lead 3-1 on the Power Play.

It was goal number 15 for the captain.

Defenseman Roman Josi scored two goals, bringing his season total to 10.

The win for Nashville halted former Predators Coach Barry Trotz from earning his 700th career win.

The Predators host Edmonton on Sunday.