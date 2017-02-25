Nashville gospel group needs help getting to Stellar Awards

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – The gospel group Da Chozen Brothas is nominated for Quartet of the Year at this year’s Stellar Awards, but they need help getting to the ceremony.

On Saturday, friends and fans of the group had a fish fry in Madison to raise money for their trip.

One of the quartet members talked to News 2 about what the nomination means to the group.

“We’re blessed because we’re the first quartet group from Nashville to be able to be nominated for Quartet of the Year, besides Dr. Jones. In the last seven years, Cece Winans has won a few awards, but from Nashville we’re the only other artist that’s been nominated so this is kind of historic for Nashville as well too,” explained Isaac Richardson, the founding member of the group.

The event organizer, Dee Jones, added, “I need people to help support these young men. These young men are just trying to deliver the message through music and song and pretty much just represent Nashville in a positive way.”

The group needs to raise enough money to fly between 10 and 12 people to Las Vegas on March 23 -26.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for anyone who would like to give.