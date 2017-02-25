Mt. Juliet police find nearly 5 lbs of marijuana during traffic stop

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A traffic stop in Mt. Juliet led to the discovery of nearly five pounds of marijuana.

On Friday, an officer pulled over 36-year-old Ryan Taladay, of South Carolina, because he was following another driver too closely on North Mt. Juliet Road near West Division Street.

When the officer approached Taladay’s car he reportedly smelled a strong odor of marijuana.

According to a press release, Taladay admitted to having a small amount of drugs on him. However, authorities say they found much more after searching the car.

There were reportedly prescription size bottles of marijuana, one pound of marijuana wax, 11 ounces of marijuana butter, one small jar of marijuana cream, and 3.5 pounds of loose marijuana. Much of the drug was placed in vacuum-sealed containers.

Police say there were also glass pipes and around $1,500 in cash in the car.

They believe Taladay was selling drugs in the Mt Juliet community.

He was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail. He has been charged with possession of a schedule VI (marijuana) drug with intent to resale and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.