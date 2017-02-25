Metro officer injured in crash on I-24 East near downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro police officer was injured when his cruiser was hit by a vehicle on Interstate 24 near downtown Nashville early Saturday morning.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes of the Silliman Evans Bridge around 3:30 a.m.

Metro police told News 2 the officer was assisting a motorist before was hit.

He was sitting in his cruiser at the time of the crash.

The officer was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation of non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed but are expected to reopen around 5 a.m.

Investigators are working to determine if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

No additional information was released.