Jack White launches vinyl record plant in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Detroit-raised rocker Jack White is building on a vision to blend music and manufacturing in his hometown.

The singer, guitarist, drummer and producer is overseeing the launch of a vinyl record pressing plant in his Third Man Records operation in Detroit. Third Man Pressing holds its grand opening Saturday.

The eight presses are among the first new machines installed in the U.S. in three decades – corresponding with a vinyl revival. White tells The Associated Press “there’s so much demand … and so little supply.”

The plant is part of a revival for an area where White’s former band, The White Stripes, started two decades ago.

White founded Third Man in Detroit in 2001 and both he and the business relocated to Nashville, Tennessee. Detroit’s retail store opened in 2015.