High school, college students participate in ‘great debate’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There was a great debate in Nashville Saturday to bring young people together and encourage them to express themselves with words instead of violence.

“Inaugural The Great Debate – Nashville” was held at the Gordon Memorial United Methodist Church and was sponsored by the Reclamation Center.

Their mission was for teams to challenge each other intellectually.

The teams were made up of students from Pearl Cohn and McGavock high schools.

They discussed important issues like criminal justice, civil disobedience and ethics. Debate organizers say this is why the skills students exercised Saturday are vital.

“If you’re able to talk, you’re less likely to fight. If you can make a strong argument, you don’t need to go to blows,” explained Sharon Gentry, school board representative for District 1.

Students from Vanderbilt University and Tennessee State University also debated each other.